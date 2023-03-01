NTTUC launches sit-in stir in front of Union min’s residence

INTTUC, labour union affiliated to the Trinamool Congress, launched a sit-in protest on Wednesday in front of the house of Union Minister John Barla. They demanded that irregularities revolving around PF and gratuity be plugged. Similar protests were also held in front of BJP MLAs.

TMC workers sat in front of Barla’s residence at Lakkhipara tea estate, Banarhat in Jalpaiguri, demanding that the reported allocation of Rs. 1000 crore in the 2022 Union Budget for welfare of tea garden workers be released. The protestors demanded that along with regularisation of PF and gratuity, the retirement age of tea garden workers should be revised to 60 years from the present 58 years. They also demanded that the discontinued tea garden workers’ children’s scholarship should be resumed.

Prakash Chick Baraik, TMC Alipurduar District president stated: ‘Protests will continue till March 6.” Jalpaiguri INTTUC district president Rajesh Lakra; INTTUC leader Raju Gurung and others were present at the sit-in protest.

Similar protests were launched in front of the houses of other BJP MLAs in the Alipurduar District on Wednesday. Protests were held in front of MLA Bishal Lama’s house in Kalchini; Kumargram MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon’s house; Falakata MLA Dipak Barman’s house and in front of Madarihat MLA Manoj Tigga’s house. “Due to the Madhyamik exam we didn’t use any microphones for the protest,” stated Baraik. None of the BJP MLAs or John Barla was present at home during the protests.

It is to be noted that the Trinamool Congress Trade Union Organisation (INTTUC) leaders and supporters including tea garden workers had staged a protest in front of residences of BJP MPs and MLAs earlier also.

Political observers opine that this is a political exercise launched by the party as a run-up to the Panchayat polls. It is also to keep up the pressure on the saffron brigade.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary will hold a mega rally in Alipurduar on March 11.