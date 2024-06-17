NTPC adopts 93 deer at Adina Deer Park

Malda: At Adina Deer Park under Gazole Police Station, 93 deer have been adopted by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Farakka in Murshidabad. Adina Forest is one of the fascinating tourist attractions in Malda alongside the historical remains and relics of Gour, Adina, Pandua and Jagjivanpur. NTPC authorities have also taken the responsibility for maintaining all the deer in the park and have already started providing various services to the deer of this tourist destination.



Satish S, Commercial General Manager of NTPC, said: “On behalf of NTPC, I have taken over the care of 93 deer of Adina Forest in Malda. NTPC will provide all the expenses, including food. Besides, necessary steps will be taken regarding the health of the deer by sending regular teams. NTPC will spend around Rs 10 lakh per year on these beautiful animals.”

The NTPC authorities also said that the huge abandoned water reservoir inside the Adina Forest will be renovated and beautified. Like Kulik bird habitat in Raiganj of North Dinajpur, infrastructure will be built in Adina Forest to increase the movement of migratory birds. For this, the state government’s Forest department has been asked to create a project, said Satish S. According to the Malda Forest department, NTPC authorities have allocated about Rs 10 lakh for deer rearing and will also provide necessary assistance in improving the reproductive level of deer in Adina Forest. Officials of NTPC will also provide any kind of medical services to the 93 adopted animals in collaboration with the Forest department. For now, the adoption period has been kept for two years which will be extended later.

Jiju Jasper, Malda Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), said: “The adopting authority gives only funds but all the work is done by the Forest department. Tigers or lions kept in a zoo or forest can also be adopted in this process.”