NSG holds a mock drill at Noapara Metro Stn

Kolkata: A mock drill for the commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) was conducted at Noapara Metro station to protect the Metro premises from any chemical, terrorist or other attacks.

In drills like these, NSG Commandos simulate any emergency and do drills to tackle it and rescue passengers unhurt in the shortest possible time from Metro stations, tunnels and viaducts. The mock drill was conducted on Sunday night and continued for hours passing midnight. During this time, a power block was taken and a Metro rake was used for the mentioned purpose. It can be mentioned that NSG conducted such drills earlier as well in the Metro premises to check their preparedness.