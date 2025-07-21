NSG conducts counter-hijack and counter-terrorist drills at Kolkata airport

Kolkata: In a significant step to bolster aviation security preparedness, the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a full-scale counter-hijack and counter-terrorist exercise at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI Airport), Kolkata, during the night of July 18-19.

The high-intensity simulation, conducted in coordination with multiple security and civil aviation agencies, tested response capabilities in handling complex threats. The counter-hijack drill began at 9:34 pm on July 18, with Air Traffic Control (ATC) receiving an emergency call from a simulated hijacked A320 aircraft carrying 75 dummy passengers and crew. The aircraft was swiftly moved to the isolation bay and the aerodrome committee was convened to manage the crisis.

CISF quick reaction teams cordoned off the aircraft, while negotiators from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) engaged the “hijackers” in talks. With negotiations failing, the NSG Counter Hijack Task Force launched a precision operation to storm the aircraft. The simulated mission concluded at 2:15 am on July 19 with all passengers and crew “rescued” and the hijackers “neutralised.”

Concurrently, around 9:00 pm, a simulated terrorist attack was staged at the Airports Authority of India (AAI) operational offices.

The scenario involved twelve staff members being taken hostage, and power supply to the building being disrupted. State Police’s Special Task Force (STF) attempted an initial response but met simulated casualties and heavy resistance.

Following the hijack resolution, the NSG unit was redeployed to handle the hostage crisis.

After coordination with STF, the NSG conducted a tactical assault, successfully rescuing all hostages and “neutralising” six simulated terrorists.

The exercise ended at 4:25 am. The exercise was aimed at validating rapid response protocols, inter-agency coordination, and crisis management strategies in high-risk aviation scenarios. Participating agencies included the AAI, CISF, ATC, airlines, IB, MHA, State Police and NSG.

AAI and NSCBI Airport authorities expressed gratitude to all agencies for their seamless cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to aviation safety.