NSG Commandos conduct mock drill at Park Street Metro Station

Kolkata: Commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a comprehensive mock drill at Kolkata’s Park Street Metro Station to enhance preparedness against potential terrorist, chemical and other emergency attacks and threats.

The drill, conducted on the intervening night of January 18-19, commenced at midnight and continued for several hours. To facilitate the exercise, a power block was initiated and a Medha rake was utilised to simulate a real-time emergency scenario. NSG Commandos swiftly took control of the station, simulating an emergency response. This included rescuing passengers unhurt in the shortest possible time from stations, tunnels, and viaducts.

According to a Metro Railway spokesperson, the National Security Guard had previously carried out similar drills at various Metro premises to evaluate their preparedness and sharpen their skills in rescuing passengers and apprehending perpetrators.