NSE & state government arrange interactive workshop on SME IPO

KOLKATA: The government of West Bengal and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) arranged an interactive workshop on “SME IPO – Promising Avenue of Fund Raising for SMEs” at Kolkata on September 27. The event was attended by a select group of SME promoters of the state of West Bengal.

Rajesh Pandey, IAS officer, principal secretary, MSME&T department, government of West Bengal said: “With the National Stock Exchange, we have organised an engaging workshop to encourage and support the MSMEs of our state and enable them to pursue listing opportunities on NSE Emerge platform. The event was well received by a focus group of companies, and many promoters have shown inclination to explore the opportunity of fund raising through the capital market. The MSME&T department will provide necessary support to intending SMEs.” Harish Ahuja, senior vice president, NSE said: “We have been working closely with various stakeholders to support the SME sector to access funds via capital markets. NSE Emerge has been an enabler for such SMEs to list on the stock exchange and boost the India growth story. Today, we have conducted an enriching session with the support of the government of West Bengal to educate the focus group of SME entrepreneurs of the state.”