NSC’s 3-day coin exhibition to kick off on December 22

Kolkata: The silver jubilee of the three-day 25th annual conference and exhibition organised by Numismatic Society of Calcutta (NSC) from December 22 to 24 will delve into the profound theme of ‘2550 Years of Mahavir’s Nirvana’.



“This year’s exhibition will not only showcase the rich history of coins but also delve into the profound theme of ‘2550 Years of Mahavir’s Nirvana’, weaving tales of historical significance and cultural evolution through the captivating journey as we explore the legacy encapsulated in each coin, celebrating a significant milestone in our cultural heritage,” Ravi Shankar Sharma, secretary of NSC said.

To mark the silver jubilee occasion, a commemorative souvenir token on Mahavir’s 2550th “Nirvan Kalyanak” will be produced, bearing messages and best wishes from the visitors. “The visitor’s contribution to this will serve as inspiration in fostering the passion for collecting and exchanging coins,” Sharma added.

The other prime attractions of the coin exhibition titled ‘Mudra Utsav 2023’ will be “District Coins of Sri Lanka” by collector Riddhi Bhattacharya and ‘Coin & Currency notes made with unusual materials’ by Sumitro Bandyopadhyay.

The list of exhibitors also include Lalit Baid and his collection ‘Coins & Medals on Bhagwan Mahavir’, Sharma’s collection ‘Coins of Mahajanapadas’, Anup Mitra’s ‘Coinage of Early Bengal’, Dipankar Kumar’s ‘Gold Coins of Ancient India’, Dr. Ujjwal Kumar Saha’s ‘Gold Coins of Ancient & Medieval India’, Divyans Mahansaria’s ‘Colour Coins & Tokens of the World’ , Anindya Kar’s ‘Bank notes on Sports, Games & IBNS award winners’ and Deb Kumar Pal’s ‘A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth through Bank Notes’.

Established in 1985, NSC is the premier establishment for numismatists globally, fostering expertise in coin collection and research. Boasting a network of over 500 life members worldwide, the society is dedicated to systematic collection, preservation, and research of numismatic relics.