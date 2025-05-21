NRS Medical College tightens rules for attendance

Kolkata: The authorities at NRS Medical College have instructed all doctors, including professors and senior residents, to properly record their attendance using the biometric system.

Failure to do so will result in being marked absent. All doctors are required to capture both their entry and exit times on the biometric attendance system. The medical college authorities have issued a notice on Monday in this regard. It also said that the leaves of the doctors will only be granted if they submit prior application.

The hospital authorities have taken several steps after the National Medical Commission (NMC) on May 6 sent a notice to the NRS drawing attention to several lapses.

In the show cause notice, the NMC mentioned that attendance of doctors was not properly maintained in 18 out of 20 departments. It also stated that there are no resident doctors in various departments, including Anatomy.