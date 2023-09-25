NRS Medical College: Police arrests two for fleecing patients’ family

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested on Saturday from NRS Medical College and Hospital for allegedly fleecing families of patients, promising to arrange beds at the hospital.



Sources said a patient died at the Kamarhati Sagar Dutta Hospital while waiting for an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed which was to be arranged by a ‘tout’ on Friday night. The MLA of Kamarhati, Madan Mitra requested police to help the kin of the deceased by taking steps against the middlemen.

On Saturday night, cops of the anti-rowdy squad of the Detective department, Kolkata Police, reached SSKM Hospital to grab the middlemen. However, none were found. Police later interacted with the family members of the patients admitted to the hospital and asked them to inform the hospital police outpost in case they came across any.

The team then reached the NRS Medical College and Hospital at night. While conducting a search in plain clothes, two persons were identified as Goutam Sarkar and Bilash Singh. They were caught red-handed while they were fleecing a family of a patient. The accused persons allegedly used to run a racket of admitting critical patients for a good amount of money. Sarkar is a resident of Ranaghat, Nadia, while Singh is a resident of Narkeldanga area.