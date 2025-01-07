NRS Medical College offering free platelet-rich plasma therapy

Kolkata: The NRS Medical College is offering platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy completely free-of-cost for growing hairs on the bald heads of the patients. Even since the matter came to light, there has been a huge rush of patients suffering from baldness at the Dermatology department of the NRS Medical College.

A single sitting of the treatment which would have cost Rs 8,000 in a private health establishment is now being offered free-of-cost at NRS Medical. State government has recently given advanced equipment to the Dermatology department which has enabled the hospital to offer the costly treatment free. PRP therapy is a minimally invasive treatment that uses a patient’s own blood to help heal injuries and promote healing. It’s often used to treat orthopedic injuries, but can also be used to treat hair loss and wounds.

Under PRP therapy, a doctor draws blood from the patient. The blood is put in a centrifuge to separate the blood’s components into platelets, white blood cells and red blood cells. The concentrated platelets are combined with the remaining plasma to create PRP and then it is injected into the injured or diseased area. Here in the NRS Medical College, the doctors of the Dermatology department are carrying out PRP on the head where the patients are suffering baldness. One sitting is done in a month. A total of 3 sittings are usually being conducted in the hospital. In some cases more sittings are arranged for patients. At least 3 sittings are required for growing hairs.

PRP therapy can be used to treat hair loss and many other issues. Some studies have shown that PRP is both safe and effective. PRP therapy can be used to treat wounds. It can also help treat injuries to tendons, ligaments, muscles, bones and joints.