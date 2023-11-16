NRS Medical College conducts brain surgery

Kolkata: The NRS Medical College and Hospital has successfully conducted brain surgery and removed a tumour that was encompassing most of the portion of her brain.



The patient, Soma Sarkar, a resident of New Town was brought to the hospital with various complications. The doctors at the neurosurgery department of the NRS found a tumour weighing more than one-and-a-half-kg at the frontal lobe of the brain. The doctors felt the need for an emergency surgery.

A team was formed at the hospital with Prof Dr Partha Sarathi Dutta as its head. The doctors felt that the tumour might not have developed any cancerous cells. The tumour was sent to the histopathology department to examine if there were any cancerous cells in it. If there was any further delay in the operation, the tumour could have burst triggering the patient’s death.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned that the NRS Medical College is the first state-run health establishment in Bengal that has performed bone marrow transplants on around 100 patients over the last few years, completely free-of-cost.

For the transplant to be carried out at any top private health establishments across the country, the families would have to shell out a few lakhs.

Some private hospitals are extending health service like gene therapy but patients have to pay at least Rs 30-40 lakh for the treatment. NRS Medical College and Hospital had given a fresh lease of life to a 24-year-old youth, a leukaemia patient by carrying out a bone marrow transplant a few months ago. Bone marrow was taken from the patient’s younger brother as their genes matched.