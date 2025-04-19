NRS launches dance mvmt therapy for autistic children

Kolkata: NRS Medical College and Hospital has introduced dance movement therapy for the treatment of the autistic children. The state-run medical college in Kolkata — NRS is providing costly treatment free-of-cost.

During a workshop held at the hospital recently, the doctors have provided training to the parents of autistic children. Many autistic children from the districts like Malda and Murshidabad are brought to the NRS Hospital for treatment.

Many of these families earn less than Rs 5,000 per month. They are unable to treat their patients at any private hospitals.

According to hospital sources, soon there will be workshops in the hospital for the parents of autistic children every month so that they can carry out the proper therapies and necessary exercises at their houses.

According to data, one out of 68 children in India is autistic. Autism, which is also known as autism spectrum disorders (ASD), are a diverse group of conditions.

They are characterised by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication.

Other characteristics are atypical patterns of activities and behaviours, such as difficulty with transition from one activity to another, a focus on details and unusual reactions to sensations.

The abilities and needs of autistic people vary and can evolve over time.