NRS Hospital conducts ‘unique procedure’ on a patient from Bihar

Kolkata: In a unique incident the NRS Medical College and Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a woman from Bihar who had serious difficulties in delivering twin babies due to heart related ailments.



The NRS Medical College conducted a procedure on the patient’s heart and gave a fresh lease of life before she managed to deliver twins. The patient, Rita Tiwari (30), a resident of Bihar had earlier lost her baby at the age of 8. After the woman conceived for the second time, the local doctors found that her heart was unable to properly pump oxygenated blood. The family members of the patient brought her to the NRS Medical College and the patient was admitted to the gynecological department.

According to hospital sources, the ejection fraction (EF) of the patient’s heart dropped to 19 per cent. It was impossible for the woman to deliver her twins. EF is a measurement, expressed as a percentage, of how much blood the left ventricle pumps out with each contraction. According to a doctor, if EF is good it means an adequate amount of oxygenated blood is circulated into various parts of the patient’s body. A normal ejection fraction is 50 percent or higher. An ejection fraction below 40 percent means your heart isn’t pumping enough blood and may be failing.

A team of doctors under Dr Pallab Kumar Mistri and Dr Priyadarshi Mondal started treatment. They said that the patient had severe respiratory distress. Test reports confirmed that the patient was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy (DC).

DC is a type of heart muscle disease that causes the heart chambers (ventricles) to thin and stretch, growing larger. It typically starts in the heart’s main pumping chamber (left ventricle). Dilated cardiomyopathy makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. The patient was kept in a high dependency unit and a certain procedure was performed. The patient later gave birth to twins.