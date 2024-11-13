NRS Hosp: In a critical surgery, a tumour weighing 6 kg removed

Kolkata: In a critical surgery, the NRS Medical College and Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a 45-year-old woman by removing a 6 kg tumour from her breast.

The patient, a resident of the Pakur area in Birbhum’s Rampurhat, was brought to the outpatient department of the NRS Medical College a few days ago.

The on-duty doctors and nursing staff were quite bewildered to see the patient who was under tremendous pain.

Senior doctors at the surgery department of the hospital decided to immediately admit the patient. The doctors in the hospital were keen on carrying out an MRI test on the patient but it could not be performed as the size of the tumour on the left breast of the woman was big. Finally, a CT scan was performed on the patient’s left breast. The report of the CT scan suggested that there may be cancerous cells in

the tumour. The doctors carried out the surgery without wasting any time. In the operation that lasted for nearly 5 hours, the doctors successfully removed the tumour weighing 6 kg. According to the doctors, they also removed a portion of the bones that was being encompassed by the huge tumour.

A portion of bones were removed to check the possibility of spreading cancer,

doctors said. The doctors who carried out the surgery transplanted a portion of flesh on the breast from the other portion of the body. Biopsy test was carried out on the tumour to find out if there are any cancerous cells in the tumour. The treating doctors are yet to receive the report of the biopsy.

The patient, meanwhile, has been released from the hospital as she has shown a great deal of improvement.