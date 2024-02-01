NRI reports assault by promoter

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) from Kolkata was allegedly assaulted by a promoter and his associates for refusing to pay extortion money in Golpark area on Monday.

Sources said Jishnu Nath of Kankulia Road area in Golpark stays in Seattle, USA where he works as a software engineer. On January 17, he returned to Kolkata to check the renovation work of his ancestral house which was ongoing for the past few months. To bag the renovation contract, a local promoter, identified as Khokon Sarkar, had contacted Nath who but gave the contract to another promoter. Consequently, Sardar and his associates began extorting money from the victim and had reportedly visited the work-site to extort the labourers there.

On Monday, Khokon and one of his associates assaulted Nath who was also allegedly threatened with dire consequences if he refuses to pay up. Later, the victim lodged a complaint at the Rabindra Sarobar police station against the accused persons who have reportedly denied the allegations. Till Wednesday, no one was arrested.