NRC notice to Cooch Behar woman sparks fresh political row

Cooch Behar: Fresh tension has gripped the Cooch Behar district after Momina Bibi, a resident of Bas Raja area in Tufanganj, received an NRC notice from the Assam government.

This is the third such notice she has received. This comes on the heels of similar incidents in Dinhata and Mathabhanga.

According to her family and local sources, Momina Bibi was married nearly 40 years ago in Assam’s Dhubri district and lived in the Agomoni area for about a year. She later returned to Tufanganj with her husband and, following their separation, continued living there with her two sons. Speaking to reporters, Momina Bibi said: “All my documents, from voter ID to ration card, are registered in West Bengal. I lived in Assam for just a year after my marriage. I don’t understand why I’m receiving NRC notices. I’m extremely worried.”

Her son Mojmel Mia added: “We’ve lived here since childhood. We’ve received three notices over the past year, but we didn’t realise their significance as we’re not educated. Only recently, when police came and asked us to appear in the Dhubri court, did we understand it was related to the NRC. We then reached out to local Trinamool leaders for help.” After visiting the family, TMC’s Abhijit De Bhowmik alleged political foul play.

“The BJP is conspiring against the people of Bengal. These NRC notices are part of a larger plan. Assam will keep sending these notices, but no one from Bengal needs to respond. I urge the Assam Chief Minister not to let BJP’s Delhi leaders strain the historic ties between Assam and Bengal,” he said.

BJP district vice-president Ujjwal Kanti Basak countered the claims, saying: “The notices are being served due to past links with Assam. But it’s also important to verify if Trinamool is trying to spread fear for political gain.”