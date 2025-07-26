NRC notice reaches Bengal woman, fuels political row

Alipurduar: The controversial NRC notice at the centre of a political storm has finally reached its intended recipient. On Friday morning, Anjali Shil, a homemaker from Mymensingh Para in Jateswar under Falakata Police Station in Alipurduar district, officially received an NRC notice from the Assam Tribunal. The notice was personally handed over by Falakata IC Abhishek Bhattacharya at 8 am, days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee first raised the issue.

The Chief Minister had brought the matter to public attention during a Press conference at Nabanna on July 22, citing it alongside a similar case involving Uttam Brajbasi of Dinhata, Cooch Behar. However, on the same day, BJP leaders questioned the veracity of her claim, arguing that Anjali had not received any notice. BJP accused the TMC of spreading false propaganda.

District officials later clarified that a clerical error delayed the delivery. While the police station was correctly listed as Falakata, the district was wrongly marked as Cooch Behar instead of Alipurduar, causing confusion and delay.

The Shil family is deeply shaken. “My wife is under immense stress. I had to close my salon, our only income source. Who will compensate us?” said Nitya Shil, Anjali’s husband. “This seems politically driven. We have lived here for 35 years. If needed, we’ll fight this in Assam. We are Indians—not outsiders.”

Anjali remains defiant. “I have all the documents. I don’t want favors. I’ll fight this legally.” The incident has reignited political tensions. Falakata BJP MLA Deepak Barman criticised the delay: “It took four days to deliver a simple notice. This shows TMC’s inefficiency. They’re politicising a legal process.” Countering this, Alipurduar TMC MLA Suman Kanjilal held a press conference at the party office in Falakata. “We stand firmly with the Shil family,” he said. “No one can be intimidated by NRC threats. From July 27, TMC will launch a campaign around the Jateswar incident. Today’s delivery of the notice proves that the Chief Minister spoke the truth—the woman from Jateswar did, in fact, receive an NRC notice from Assam.”