‘NRC data drive’: Mamata warns against AIIMS Kalyani survey

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday strongly objected to a mental health survey being conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani, alleging it was a covert attempt to collect data for the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She cautioned people in the state against sharing personal details with surveyors. “I have learned that under the guise of a mental health survey, AIIMS is carrying out a data collection exercise for NRC. If the state government conducts any such survey, people will be informed in advance. But working directly for a political agenda under the cover of research is unacceptable. I will tell AIIMS not to play such games. I urge the people of Bengal to remain alert and not disclose any personal information. If necessary, information should only be shared with state government representatives. We will not take responsibility for such surveys — citizens should first verify with the Government before sharing details,” Banerjee told reporters after the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna.

The Chief Minister reminded that the land for AIIMS Kalyani had been provided by the state government but the institute had not even informed the state during its inauguration. “We have no objection if they do good work. But what are they doing in the name of mental health? They are conducting a survey for NRC indirectly,” she said.

Banerjee further remarked that the state has its own Mental Health department and asked AIIMS to focus on patient care. “If they have the courage, why don’t they work directly for the BJP instead of hiding under surveys? Is it because they don’t have sufficient manpower? Many agencies are being used by the BJP so that names can be removed from the voter list. Be cautious and remain alert,” she warned.

According to Nabanna sources, Banerjee also flagged the issue during the Cabinet meeting and expressed serious displeasure. She reportedly directed three senior ministers to spread public awareness.

State Panchayats and Rural Development minister Pradip Majumdar has been tasked with awareness campaigns in rural areas, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim will oversee initiatives in urban areas, while Power Minister Aroop Biswas has been asked to brief MLAs to alert people in their constituencies.