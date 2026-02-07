‘NPP govt has workers’ blood’ on its hands: Abhishek on Meghalaya coal mine explosion

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee strongly criticised the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) government in Meghalaya over a deadly coal mine explosion, alleging that the state administration must take responsibility for the loss of workers’ lives.



The explosion occurred at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, triggering a collapse inside the mine. Several workers were reportedly killed, while fears remain that more labourers could still be trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway, though officials have cited difficult terrain and safety concerns as major challenges in reaching the site.

Reacting to the incident, Abhishek Banerjee said the tragedy was not an accident but the result of “political protection, administrative silence and systemic corruption.”

“The blood of the workers is on the hands of the NPP government,” Banerjee said, accusing the Meghalaya government of turning a blind eye to the exploitation of poor labourers who are forced to risk their lives for survival. He claimed that such incidents expose the complete collapse of governance and law enforcement in the state. Banerjee expressed condolences to the families of the deceased workers and demanded strict action against those responsible for running illegal mines and shielding them.