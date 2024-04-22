Now, water banks to help animals to beat extreme heat in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: With the heatwave sweeping across the state, animals, especially stray dogs and birds are left to the mercy of the scorching sun. A welfare organisation in Balurghat has come up with an innovative idea of “water banks” to stop wastage of water as well as help animals tide over the skyrocketing temperatures. Commemorating the World Earth Day, the programme was launched in Balurghat on Monday.

Leftover bottled water is a common sight everywhere. Usually this water is wasted. The Dishari Sankalpo Water Bank addressed the issue of leftover bottled drinking water often discarded during various events.

Instead of wasting this water by throwing it away, under this initiative these bottles are collected and the leftover water is then poured into earthen pots strategically placed at road junctions or elevated areas accessible to animals and birds.

The inaugural work of the water bank commenced on April 22, with leftover water from events, social gatherings and functions. The water was then collected and distributed at various locations in Balurghat city, including Dishari Para, Chowrangi More, Abhiyatri Club, Balurghat Municipality area, Thana More, Bus Stand Area and Hili More.

Passersby witnessed animals and birds benefiting from the initiative, with street dogs and birds drinking water from these pots.

Tuhin Subhra Mandal, secretary of Dishari Sankalpo emphasised on the importance of providing water for animals and birds, stating that they cannot communicate their need for water.“The water bank initiative aims to address this by repurposing leftover water from events to quench the thirst of animals and birds.

It represents a proactive approach to environmental conservation, demonstrating how small actions can have a significant impact in ensuring the well-being of all beings sharing our planet,” Mandal stated.