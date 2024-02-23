‘Now, traffic cops to be deployed in Siliguri even after 9 pm’

With the aim of restricting accidents in the city, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police has taken the decision to continue traffic surveillance even after 9 pm. 60 more traffic constables will be deployed in the city to control traffic.

Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Siliguri Metropolitan informed about this decision during the awareness programme of ‘safe drive save life’ held at Mahatma Gandhi More, Siliguri, on Friday. “There have been reports of many accidents at night in the city. Therefore, we have decided to continue traffic surveillance after 9 pm also. More traffic police constables will also be deployed in the city for more efficient policing,” stated the CP.

Currently, traffic police only keep surveillance till 9 pm at traffic booths in Siliguri.

Besides this, the CP also said that if anyone gives an effective proposal to the police regarding measures to resolve the traffic problem, the police will reward the person. “We need help from people to resolve the traffic issue. If anyone gives us effective suggestions, we will felicitate the person. Anyone can contact us on our social media page or on our official website for that,” CP further added. On Friday, the Panitanki traffic guard organised ‘safe drive Save life’ awareness programme at Mahatma Gandhi More. Traffic policemen were also felicitated for their commendable service.