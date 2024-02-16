‘Now, tourists will not be allowed outside hotels after 11:30 pm’

Kolkata: The Digha administrations have decided to strengthen the security system for the tourists who visit the beach town. It has been decided that the tourists will not be allowed to be outside hotels after 11.30 pm and the shop owners will also not be allowed to keep their shops open beyond 11.30 pm.



There will be additional monitoring and rules are being changed. Strict surveillance of the administration will continue in Digha this time. Recently, an incident of rape allegedly happened in Digha following which the police administration has initiated to enforce stricter laws for the sake of tourists, a official said. Digha in East Midnapore has always been one of the tourist attractions.

Several steps have been taken by the state government to promote Digha as a better destination. The number of tourists is also increasing by the day.

Therefore, security measures have been taken to protect the tourists. An initiative has been taken to change the volume of CCTV cameras across Digha to ensure security. Initiatives have been taken to re-install new cameras in place of broken ones across Digha. Apart from replacing broken CCTV cameras, more CCTV cameras will be installed. CCTV camera surveillance is being intensified especially in the less crowded areas of Digha. It will continue everywhere from Old Digha to New Digha road to the beach. Besides, more police patrolling will continue. Special emphasis has also been laid on the safety of women. Apart from this, the police and general administration will keep a strict vigil on the security of Digha, a senior official said.