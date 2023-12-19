‘Now tourists can opt for shared car rentals in Lataguri area’

Jalpaiguri: Tourism stakeholders in the Lataguri area of Dooars have launched a new initiative to cut costs, thereby aiding tourists. Now tourists can opt for shared car rentals to explore the sights, starting from the gypsy safari in the jungle.



This decision was made after a meeting on Tuesday between the Resort Owners Association, Gypsy, and Private Taxi Owners Associations. The implementation of this decision is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Lataguri, in the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri district, attracts a large number of tourists each year who come to enjoy the natural beauty of the surrounding areas also. Visitors explore places such as Delo, Suntali Khola, Samsingh, Rocky Island and the surrounding areas around Lataguri or Murti. However, there has been an issue with the lack of shared car rental options, leading to additional expenses for tourists.

Previously, tourists had to pay Rs 3200 for a luxury car and Rs 2700 for a small car for local sightseeing and Rs 2150 for a jungle safari. Even if there were only two tourists, they had to rent the entire car at the above cost, discouraging many from going on a sightseeing trip or jungle gypsy safaris due to financial constraints.

In response to this problem, the Gypsy, Private Car, and Resort Owners Association have taken this initiative.

Jiaur Rahman, the secretary of the North Bengal Industrial Association Tourism Branch, stated: “This system will be launched from tomorrow. Tourists will have the option of a shared car facility for sightseeing from Murti, Chalsa and Batabari. As everything from resorts to gypsies and small cars falls within our organisation, this decision was made during the organisational meeting.”

Samim Firdausi, representing the Gypsy Owners Association, explained: “Tourists, after purchasing safari tickets online, can approach the Gypsy counter. If tourists wish to share a car among themselves, they will be provided with one. This way tourists will benefit from the shared car option.”