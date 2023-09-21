‘Now, temporary firecracker shops will not be allowed in city markets’

Cooch Behar: In a decision prioritising safety during a recent meeting held by the Cooch Behar Municipality and the administration, it was decided that temporary firecracker shops will no longer be permitted in any city markets.



Moreover, firecrackers will no longer be sold in local shops and all firecracker traders must establish their shops at the Rash Mela grounds in the city.

The municipality and administration will allocate designated spaces for these shops and strict action will be taken against any trader found operating elsewhere in violation of these rules.

The Cooch Behar District Traders Association has welcomed this initiative.

Cooch Behar Municipality, comprising a total of 20 wards and with a population of over one lakh, faces a surge in the number of firecracker shops every year during the Puja festival.

These shops line various streets, both small and large, including Bhabaniganj, Boro Bazaar, Deshbandhu Market, Natun Bazaar, Jamai Bazaar, Sudhanshu Market, Raja Bazaar, and Sunsuni Bazaar. Firecrackers are even sold discreetly in various shops, including grocery stores.

According to municipal authorities, this decision aims to reduce the risk of major incidents by relocating firecracker sales away from congested areas. Furthermore, it enables the administration to effectively monitor the sale of prohibited firecrackers.

Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman of the Cooch Behar Municipality, emphasised: “All firecracker traders should establish their shops at the Cooch Behar Rash Mela grounds while adhering to the established rules. The municipality will facilitate the sale of firecrackers on the field for interested traders.”

Secretary of the Cooch Behar District Business Association, Suraj Ghosh, has welcomed the municipality’s initiative. He emphasised that the administration should also ensure all shops are situated on the Ras Mela grounds, preventing the sale of firecrackers in local shops.