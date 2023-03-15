Now, spend nights in watch towers in core areas of jungles

Come April, tourists will get an opportunity to spend nights in watch towers located in the core areas of different forests of the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will soon be christening this innovative programme. However strict guidelines will have to be followed in order to get a taste of this adventure. Bonds will have to be signed if necessary.

This decision was taken in a meeting at Arnyabhawan in Kolkata on Tuesday. “As soon as the Chief Minister gives her approval we will start. She will also name this unique programme. We hope to start this programme from April from Buxa Tiger Reserve and then implement it in other forests of the State also” stated Jyotipriya Mallick, Forest Minister, Government of West Bengal talking to The Millennium Post.

He also stated that persons visiting the jungles as tourists will have to plant one plant each mandatorily under the “Cholo Gaach Lagai” programme to be implemented soon.

However people spending nights in the watchtowers will have to adhere to strictures including, No food can be carried to the watchtower; No noise can be made from the watchtower; No camera flashlight can be used to photograph wildlife; No intoxicants will be allowed including alcohol; the tourist must be physically fit; Instead of hotel or restaurant food, food prepared by the forest staff in charge of the respective watchtower will be provided on request. For which extra money has to be paid.

“This programme by the forest department is to create a close relationship between people -forest -wildlife. Each watchtower will accommodate a total of 2 tourists. Tourists will get the opportunity to spend overnight in designated watchtowers,” stated Soumitra Dasgupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of Forest Force, West Bengal.

However, the forest department is yet to decide on the charges for overnight stay at the watchtower. Violation of the rules of the forest department will result in fines or punishment under the Wildlife Conservation Act.