Now, sanction plan details display mandatory at sites

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made the display of building plan sanction details, including QR code mandatory at the construction sites. The Municipal Commissioner has recently issued a circular stating that the display should be on tin board structure measuring 6 ft by 4 ft at construction sites and should be easily visible from outside the premises.

The display board should mention the information like premises number, West Bengal Real Estate Regulatory Authority (WBRERA) registration number, plan sanction number along with the date of sanction, area of land and number of floors sanctioned.

The QR code on the display board shall contain premises number, WBRERA registration number, plan sanction number along with date, area of land, number of floor sanctioned, ward number, borough number, total floor area, number of car parking spaces, residential or commercial, name of architect / LBS, name of structural engineer and name of applicant. The QR code size will be 1 ft by 1 ft. In case of big projects having more than one entry points, the display board and the QR code should be displayed at each and every such points.

The circular makes it clear that failure to display the sanction plan details as specified by the KMC would invite violation of KMC Building Rules and will lead to issuance of stop work notice under section 401 of the KMC Act 1980. “The KMC has its team to keep an eye on irregularities during building construction. But with the display of sanction plan details, the local residents will also be able to perceive deviations during construction and accordingly inform the KMC so that necessary action can be taken,” said a senior official of KMC’s Building department.