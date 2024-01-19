‘Now, registration of flats & houses as per carpet area’

Kolkata: The state government is learnt to have changed the flat and house registration module according to real estate regulatory authority (RERA) guidelines to bring forth the rule that house and flats will now be registered according to carpet area instead of super built up area.



Houses and flats in the state used to be registered according to the super built up area until this week. The inspector general of registration (IGR) has reportedly started to register property according to carpet area from Wednesday.

The super built area includes common facilities such as staircase, landing and open areas. This is generally 20 per cent higher than carpet area. The stamp duty paid by buyers, calculated according to carpet area, will be lower than in case of super built up area. However, the circle rate has been reportedly adjusted to avoid losses to the state exchequer.

In February 2021, the state had announced 2 per cent exemption on stamp duty and a 10 per cent reduction in circle rate for home buyers. This will be in effect till June 2024.

Credai West Bengal president Sushil Mohta is learnt to have told the media that the real estate body gave a presentation to the state in this regard. The managing director of Siddha group Sanjay Jain reportedly said that the change in calculation of stamp duty from super built-up area to carpet area will help the common homebuyer as it would be a more simplified and transparent process.