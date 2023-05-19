Now, QR Code system in marksheets & certificates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has introduced a QR Code system in marksheets and certificates for easy curation, authentication and verification of the documents.



The marksheet and certificates of all students who passed the Madhyamik examination 2023 will have a QR code printed on them. The intention behind this is to make curation of marks easy for the Board. This will also help in saving time while authenticating and verifying documents, the Board announced on Friday.

After announcing the Madhyamik 2023 results, the Board issued a notification for the application of Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Review (PPR). The Board will be collecting this year’s applications online. For this purpose, the website www.wbbsedata.com will be used.

According to a Board official, students will approach the schools and the Board will accept the online applications from the school heads. The online application will be open from Friday till June 3.

Successful candidates applying for PPS will have to pay Rs 40 per subject and unsuccessful candidates will have to pay Rs 50 per subject. The school may charge Rs 2 per candidate to meet the incidental expenses, if required. “The entire application process through online, shall be done by the school only,” the Board official informed. The Board has been trying to take parts of its processes online to speed up the result publication process. Board president Ramanuj Ganguly had earlier said the Board had slowly been shifting its administrative work online from the manual one. To ensure the same, two steps of the process to finalisation of marks were conducted online. It had been earlier stated that the two steps will include clarifications and final check of the Madhyamik examination marks before publication.