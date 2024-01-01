Now, police drivers can get promoted to ASI rank

Kolkata: The newly-appointed Director General (DG) of the state police, Rajeev Kumar has signed an order giving the drivers of the West Bengal Police (WBP) the chance to be promoted to the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) rank.



Sources said earlier dedicated drivers for police used to be recruited. After a certain period of training, a person was appointed as a Police Driver (PD). After gaining seniority, the person used to be promoted to the rank of Head Police Driver (HPD). But that was the last rank for the drivers. Several years ago, when shortage of drivers became a major concern for the state police, general police constables with valid driving licences performed the duties of police drivers.

Unlike their counterparts in other sections and branches of police force where there is a chance to be promoted to ASI and subsequent posts, constables engaged as drivers had no option for promotion.

A few years ago, the West Bengal Police State Welfare Committee had proposed allowing police drivers to get promoted to the rank of ASI with their duties being restricted to driving but extending them the benefits and facilities of an ASI posted in the traffic guard or police station. Sources claimed that the file was pending for the past few months. After Kumar took over as the DG, he asked for the file and signed the order. With this new decision, drivers of the state police expressed their happiness. It was learnt that for getting promotion, the track record of the police drivers till December 29 will be checked.