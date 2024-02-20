Now, patients’ relatives need to undergo breathalyzer tests

Jalpaiguri: In a bid to curb rioting and unruly behaviour by patient parties visiting Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital at night, hospital authorities are implementing stringent measures. Henceforth, relatives of patients will be required to undergo a breathalyzer test using a soon-to-be-installed machine before gaining entry to the super specialty hospital. Additionally, there are plans to establish a police camp within the hospital premises.

Dr Surajit Sen, Assistant Superintendent of Medical College Hospital, stated: “This decision was carefully considered to maintain a secure environment. A breathalyzer machine is set to be installed soon and all patient relatives must undergo testing before entering the hospital. Immediate action will be taken upon detection of any alcohol-related issues.

Furthermore, the district police superintendent has been informed about the proposal to establish a police camp. While a permanent infrastructure is needed for the camp, arrangements for this are being made.”

Jalpaiguri is renowned for being among the most peaceful cities. However, there have been instances of healthcare workers facing challenges from patient relatives at the super-specialty hospital. Allegations suggest that the hospital’s conducive environment is being compromised.

Recent incidents have highlighted clashes between the family members of patients and security personnel during nighttime treatments. In a recent incident, a relative of a patient, in an inebriated state, created disturbances while seeking treatment for an accident victim, resulting in a significant problem within the hospital. Hospital authorities note that such incidents tend to occur more frequently during the night, with a noticeable increase in such occurrences. Therefore, these measures are being implemented to address the growing concerns. Furthermore, in consideration of staff safety, the idea of establishing a police camp within the hospital has been entertained.