Now, online tickets for OPD via QR code at govt hospitals

Jalpaiguri: As per the instructions of the state Health department, Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital is all set to implement an online ticketing system, accessible by scanning a QR code for the outpatient department (OPD). This move aims to alleviate the inconvenience faced by common people having to stand in long queues seeking medical services at government hospitals.



On August 20, state Health Secretary, N S Nigam announced: “Following the success of the pilot project at SSKM, we are pleased to announce the launch of the QR code-based OPD reservation system in hospitals throughout the state.

Chief medical officers have been instructed to make the necessary arrangements for the implementation of the new system. The existing offline ticketing system will continue to be available alongside the new QR code system.”

Jalpaiguri Medical College authorities have already commenced work to implement this directive following a video conference meeting with state health officials on Monday. If all goes as planned, the online ticketing facility will be launched next month.

Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital encompasses over 15 departments, including general medicine, gynecology, and pediatrics. Among these, the general department serves the highest number of patients. According to medical college authorities, more than 2,000 patients receive outdoor services across all departments each day.

Kalyan Khan, Medical Superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP) of Jalpaiguri Medical College, said: “Following the success of SSKM Hospital, all medical college hospitals have been instructed to introduce outdoor online ticketing.

The process involves generating a QR code for the online ticket, which the patient party can conveniently scan. This eliminates the need for patients or their family members to wait in line. In addition to training 10 healthcare workers for this system, other

necessary arrangements are also being made.”