Now, OCs to monitor real-time footage of police stns

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has introduced an initiative that allows officers-in-charge (OCs) to monitor activities within their police stations directly from their mobile phones. Each police station is now equipped with 20 to 25 CCTV cameras, ensuring extensive coverage. Live video feeds can be accessed not only at the local police station but also from division and headquarters offices, facilitating broader supervision. OCs can view real-time footage through a dedicated app in-stalled on their smartphones.

Previously, OCs relied on reports from their subordinates, which often lacked crucial details. With live video monitoring, OCs can keep tabs on the activities within their stations. Former police officer Arindam Acharjee said: “This is a step in the right direction but we need to see how long it lasts. There have been many similar efforts in the past, some have been successful and some failed. While OCs can monitor the behaviour inside the station, we must also consider how their officers perform outside. That’s an important question.” Another officer from the Kolkata Police expressed optimism, saying: “This is a positive step. Soon, all police station officers will have access, which will help us keep track of activities in our areas.” Another officer highlighted the initiative’s usefulness, given the challenges OCs face in staying in-formed when they are not on duty. Overall, this new system is expected to be a valuable tool for keeping OCs informed about their per-sonnel’s activities, enhancing service quality and fostering greater public trust in the police force.