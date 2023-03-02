Now, May 31 deadline for installing tracking device in vehicles: Min

: State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Wednesday announced extension of two more months for installing Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) which is mandatory for all the commercial vehicles. The earlier deadline for the same was March 31 and it has been extended till May 31.

“We are also increasing the number of providers of VLTD.Presently, there are a dozen such providers. Open tender will be floated for roping in more VLTD suppliers. This will also usher in competition among the suppliers and there is every chance of price for VLTD equipment reducing,” Chakraborty said on the sidelines of unveiling special bus services to the religious site of Furfura Sharif in Hooghly from March 5 to 9. A special event for the Islam religion will be held at Furfura Sharif during this period which will witness a huge footfall.

The minister warned seizure of the vehicles that will not install VLTD by May 31.

The objective of VLTD is to have a tracking system for continuous monitoring of public transport vehicles for better passenger safety, road safety and better support for enforcement services. The installation of VLTD will not apply in case of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and e-rickshaws .

The VLTD is already present in all commercial vehicles that have been rolled out after 2017. An estimated 1.60 lakh vehicles need to have this device.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) have been pushing the states for VLTD for the commercial vehicles for the last few years.

As announced by the department there will be 26 trips from Esplanade to Furfura Sharif, 20 trips from Barasat, 18 from Arambag, 26 from Dankuni rail station, 28 from Haripal rail station, 24 from Baruipara rail station and 24 each from Bargachia rail station and Sreerampore court.