Now, Kolkata’s infamous Robinson Street horror house story on OTT

KOLKATA: Remember Partha De, who made headlines in 2015, when police discovered he resided with the skeletal remains of his elder sister and the lifeless bodies of two pet dogs. It became infamously known as the ‘house of horror’ on Robinson Street in Kolkata. Also known as the ‘Kankal Bari’ or the ‘house of skeletons’, the macabre scene shocked the nation. In a tragic turn of events in 2017, De’s body was found within the confines of the flat where he lived post-hospitalisation. Police suspected suicide as the probable cause, further adding to the narrative surrounding the unsettling saga.



For months, the chilling tale of Kolkata’s ‘skeleton man’ grabbed headlines. His diary was made public, sparking rumours of supernaturalism and hints of incest. Now, renowned Bengali director Kamaleswar Mukherjee brings the infamous 2015 Robinson Street incident on OTT platform. Titled, ‘Robinson Street Horror Story: Myth or Reality,’ the docu-feature will be streamed on Hoichoi. Actors Loknath Dey and Amay Deb Roy portray Partha De, while actress Joysree Dasgupta essays the role of Debjani De. “I was interested in portraying mental disabilities through my work. The case came to limelight after Partha De’s father passed away in 2015. It took us two years of thorough research to come up with the docu-feature,” said Mukherjee, also a doctor. The series will delve into the intricate details of the case, exploring what, where, and how of the events that transpired in the life of Partha De. The series will shed light on the various facets of Partha De’s life, encompassing his childhood, adulthood, work life etc. The director and his team conducted thorough research, engaging. They spoke with Rev. Rodney Borneo, who had developed a close bond with Partha since his release from Pavlov Hospital in September 2015 and even supervised his final rites. During filming, the director realised the importance of not judging individuals without understanding them deeply. He also emphasised the role of society in such cases. The director of acclaimed films like ‘Meghe Dhaka Tara’ and ‘Amazon Obhijaan’ is pleased with the emergence of OTT platforms for the commercial release of docu-features.