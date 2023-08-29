Now, KMC will not allow anymore hawkers till further decision

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided not to allow anymore hawkers to sit with their wares till further decision.



The meeting of the MMIC (Member Mayor in Council), held on Monday, approved a standard operating procedure (SOP) that has allowed the KMC and the police to take immediate action against hawkers flouting hawking rules without discussing it with the Town Vending Committee.

Debasish Kumar, MMIC (Parks and Gardens), who is also the chairman of the Town Vending Committee (TVC), said: “The SOP that has been approved states that immediate action can be taken against hawkers flouting rules and discussions at the TVC can be held later.” The move comes in the wake of a number of complaints of encroachment by the hawkers in different areas affecting smooth pedestrian movement. As per TVC, the hawkers can sit occupying one third space on the footpath and should not encroach the main carriageway but the rules are being flouted at will, particularly ahead of various festivals.

“Discussing such hawker issues at TVC and then taking action was a time taking affair so we have adopted such measures,” a KMC official said.

The last detailed survey with hawkers was held in 2012 that had identified 2.75 lakh hawkers.

“The process of handing over certificates to hawkers as per the last survey database is on. After this process, a detailed survey will be held. As per rules, 2.5 per cent of the total population can be hawkers. After the survey, if it is found that number of hawkers is less than 2.5 per cent of the population, new licenses will be issued,” Saktiman Ghosh, General Secretary of National Hawker Federation said.