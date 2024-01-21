Now, keep track of KMC-related case hearings through its website

Kolkata: Under the initiative ‘Common Hearing’, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon be uploading cause lists and hearing orders on its website, similar to the procedure followed by a court of law, so one can keep track of their cases pertaining to civic body issues. Mayor, Firhad Hakim, on Saturday, said that much like the courts, KMC, in the next five to six days, will be uploading cause lists and hearing order copies on its website.



“This will not just help the involved parties to keep track of their case hearing dates but will also pave the way

for transparency in the administration of the civic body. Hearings relating to mainly building matters and tax assessment can be tracked through this,” he pointed out.

“KMC/ non-KMC officials on special duty take hearings on various matters pertaining to citizen-centric services provided by it along with its other internal processes. A centralized functionality is hence envisioned for scheduling and recording all hearings held in KMC across departments while upgrading the current manual system. This module, named ‘Common Hearing’, will capture details of any hearing conducted within KMC for enhanced administration,” a KMC statement read.

As to how this ‘Common Hearing’ will benefit people, it was learnt that all orders will be uploaded on the web and one can check the forward diary to view their next date of hearing. In addition to physical communication of notices, orders etc., a communication via SMS/email shall also be sent to improve efficiency and transparency. In case of rescheduling, advance intimation will be issued for everyone’s convenience. Finally, there will be supervision by KMC authorities regarding officer-wise and case-wise disposal and pendency status.