Now, govt offices can directly procure from Banglar Dairy

Kolkata: All state government entities, including offices, local bodies, development authorities, hospitals, schools can now procure premium products, including milk, directly from Banglar Dairy Limited. “Various state government departments, corporations, hospitals and educational institutions had to float tender until now for procurement of milk and other products from Banglar Dairy. The process was time-consuming and involved financial implications. This initiative of direct purchase marks a paradigm shift in the procurement process.



The strategic move reflects the state government’s commitment to nurturing local talent and ensuring outstanding

quality,” said a senior official of the state Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD).

The official added that Banglar Dairy’s diverse offerings resonate with Bengal’s essence and by prioritising quality and not only offers an array of pasteurised milk pouches of various sizes, but also deals in paneer, curd, or yoghurt in various flavours, and traditional confectioneries such as ‘peda’ and ‘khoa’ sweets. It also offers ghee, ice cream, and other mouth-watering dairy delights in the form of ‘lassi’ and ‘ghol’.

Delivery of milk is an emergency service. During the Covid pandemic period government entities, particularly hospitals, faced problems due to delays in procurement through a tendering process.

“The government has introduced a visionary addition to Rule 47A of the West Bengal Financial Rules, Volume 1, under Note 2B for this revolutionary step. It is expected to fuel the growth of dairy farmers in Bengal while championing quality. By embracing this new approach, institutions streamline procedures and boost local collaboration, invigorating the state’s economy, ” the official said. The daily production of Banglar Dairy is 1.25 lakh litres.

Bengal government’s own brand Banglar Dairy was rolled out in November 2021 opening up the opportunity for all the dairy processing plants to start processing milk and its products under this brand and make them available to people, maintaining prescribed quality standards. The price of milk sold under the Banglar Dairy brand is less than other brands sold across the state, such as Amul, Metri, Red Cow, Mother Dairy (Delhi ) etc.