‘Now, get property assessed along with CC handover’

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to carry out property assessment at the same time of the issuance of completion certificate (CC).



Mayor Firhad Hakim announced that after the completion of construction, at the time of issuing completion certificate (CC) the buyers can get their property assessed.

He said that the developers can also get the property mutated in the name of buyers. He also added that in case there is no buyer, the developer can get the property mutated in his name and later it can be transferred when the property is sold.

An official said that such a provision will be beneficial and time saving for the buyers and simplify processes.