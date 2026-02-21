Now, free Wi-Fi at Salt Lake Sec V Metro Stn

Kolkata: Free Wi-Fi facility has been introduced at Salt Lake Sector V Metro station on the Green Line, with commuters able to access the service by selecting “MetroRailwaykolkata” in the Wi-Fi settings without the need for an OTP.

Three new automatic fare collection passenger control (AFC-PC) gates were commissioned at the station, taking the total number of smart gates to nine.

The bi-directional gates will regulate passenger flow and facilitate smoother entry and exit. Commuters can use Metro tokens and smart cards, while the gates are also equipped with QR code scanners for QR code-based tickets.