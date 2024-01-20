‘Now, free ambulance services for Alipurduar schools’

Alipurduar: After the incident involving the death of a sixth-grade student at Alipurduar Newtown Girls High School, ‘Manabik Mukh,’ a voluntary organisation in Alipurduar, has announced its commitment to provide free ambulance services to every school in Alipurduar Town in case of emergencies. The organisation has already informed the schools about their commitment.



Ratul Biswas, the Secretary of the voluntary organisation, stated: “Following the incident at Newtown Girls School on January 9, our organisation has decided to offer free ambulance services to schools in Alipurduar town. With our current fleet of 5 ambulances, if they are all unavailable, our members will arrange an ambulance from outside as quickly as possible.

To strengthen our commitment, we have notified the District Magistrate, all school principals, and the police. We have also circulated our contact information through social media, ensuring easy access to ambulance services.” There are approximately 15 high schools along with private and primary schools in Alipurduar town. On January 9, Anushka Debnath, an 11-year-old sixth-grade student at Alipurduar Newtown Girls High School, fell ill during classes. She was rushed to the Alipurduar District Hospital but succumbed to her illness.