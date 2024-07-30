Now, feel the thrill of Paris Olympics in ‘City of Joy’

KOLKATA: By now, Manu Bhaker has made history as the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Paris Olympics. And more Indian athletes are also proving their mettle. To celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and Paris Olympics 2024, Alliance Française du Bengale, in collaboration with the Embassy of France in India and the French Institute in India, is organizing a vibrant array of events in Kolkata. From sports-themed film screenings, tournaments, interactive experiences, to meet-and-greet with Phryges, the mascot of the Paris Olympics, the event is all about fun and games.

The event started with the screening of the Bengali film ‘Dabaru’ based on Grandmaster Surya Sekhar Ganguly. Come August 5 and two films - ‘Marinette’, about a football star, and ‘Ride Above’, which tells the story of a girl who overcomes a horse-riding accident to pursue her dream of becoming a jockey – will be screened at Alliance Française du Bengale. On August 6, the documentary ‘The Witches of the Orient’ will be screened. The Japanese volleyball players nicknamed the ‘Witches of the Orient’ are now in their seventies. From the team’s formation at the factory, to their victory at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, memories and legends rise to the surface and intertwine inextricably in the documentary. A fun-filled table tennis tournament within the framework of the Paris Olympics 2024 will also be held on the same day.

On August 9, the screening of ‘L’Esprit Coubertin’ will be held exclusively for partner school students at Nandan II. The film is about how France’s hopes rest on a young shooting champion, who is forced to share rooms with a swimmer more interested in Olympic village fun than his race.

Those looking for an immersive experience of the world’s biggest sporting event can join the VR sessions on August 8 and August 9 at Alliance Française du Bengale, showcasing the iconic monuments of the Paris Olympics.

However, the best part of these activities is the chance to meet Phryges, the charming mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Phryges will be present throughout the event series and anyone can click photographs with him. “Our sports-oriented film festival, fanzone activities, and virtual reality experiences are designed to engage and inspire the community. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the Paris Olympics and sharing in the joy and excitement of these events, especially with the delightful presence of Phryges, the Paris Olympics mascot,” said Nicolas Facino, Director of Alliance Française du Bengale.