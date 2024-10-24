Now, facilities for persons with disabilities at Alipore Museum

Kolkata: To promote inclusivity and accessibility so everyone can experience the rich history associated with the country’s freedom struggle, the Alipore Jail Museum on Wednesday saw the introduction of facilities for persons with disabilities.

The formal inauguration was made by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim who is also the chairman of West Bengal Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO).

“We want inclusiveness in society. Hence, we heartily welcome the braille facilities. The visually impaired persons will also be able to gain knowledge about the rich collection associated with Bengal’s freedom struggle that this museum boasts of, with the help of the braille system,” Hakim said.

The museum, developed by HIDCO, was inaugurated on September 21, 2022 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to portray a history of Indian freedom struggle with emphasis on the Bengal chapter.

Yi Kolkata, an integral part of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) developed the facilities in the museum. “This project is a testament to Yi Kolkata’s commitment to creating inclusive spaces for all. By making the Alipore Jail Museum accessible for the visually impaired and persons with disabilities, we are not just opening doors, but breaking barriers. It’s an honour to have been a part of this meaningful initiative,” said Baibhav Agarwal, Yi Kolkata Chair 2024.

The facilities include 44 indicators, 53 general signs, one braille map of the museum, 4 ramps and 1 wheelchair.

In 2022, the Yi Accessibility Kolkata Team visited the Calcutta Blind School and received insightful feedback from the principal who suggested that the Alipore Jail Museum should be made accessible for the visually-impaired and persons with disabilities. Following this, the team organised a trip to the museum and proposed the same to its director Dr Jayanta Sengupta. The latter sought approval from the HIDCO authorities and secured the necessary approvals for the project.

“The inclusive facilities in the museum have created a template where corporates came forward to help public institutions. We hope that more corporates will follow suit for making museums inclusive and accessible,” said Sengupta.