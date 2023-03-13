Now, ‘Duare Doctor’ in N 24-Parganas

KOLKATA: In a bid to provide healthcare services at the doorstep of the people in villages, the North 24-Parganas district administration started the “Duare Doctor” campaign amidst unprecedented response from the villagers in the Deganga assembly constituency.

A team of doctors from the Barasat District Hospital which was recently elevated to the stature of a medical college went to Kamdevkati village. What was unique about the campaign was the Barasat MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar attended the patient when a camp was held in the area. Top administrative officials and the medical superintendent of the Barasat Hospital were also present at the programme. A team of doctors who were instrumental in holding the camp were Dr Subrata Mondal, Dr Niloy Narayan Sarkar, Dr Kalyan Das, Dr Rajesh Sikdar, Dr Selim Sheikh, Dr Smarajit Chowdhury.

Recently, a team of 40 doctors from National Medical College & Hospital reached Gosaba in South 24-Parganas and provided healthcare services at the doorstep.

The health camp kicked off at Gosaba Karma Tirtha. The doctors catered to 9 remote islands and all the six Gram Panchayats under Gosaba. Specialist doctors in 10-11 disciplines that include ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat), eye, cardiology, dermatology, paediatrics, general medicine etc attended the camp.

The district administration arranged a dedicated vessel service for ferrying the patients to the camp. The turnout of patients at the camp was quite good and the disciplines where the footfall was noticeably high were paediatrics, cardiology and general medicine.