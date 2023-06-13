Now, CT Angiogram service at Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hosp

JALPAIGURI: Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital becomes the first government hospital in North Bengal to have initiated facilities for CT Angiogram test, thereby providing advanced healthcare services to the general public.



The CT Angiogram enables the easy diagnosis of arterial conditions in various parts of the body, including the heart.

Kalyan Khan, the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, said: “CT Angiogram of the heart is performed using a CT scan in conjunction with fluorescent dye injection. This method effectively detects any blockages in the arteries. Previously, angiography was a challenging procedure for diagnosing heart diseases, but CT Angiogram has made it much simpler. We have already successfully provided this service to the first patient and will continue to offer it to more patients in the future.

With this new service, patients no longer need to seek the test elsewhere; it is readily available at our hospital.”

The hospital’s outpatient department receives a significant number of patients seeking healthcare services, particularly in the medicine department where there is high patient volume.

Many patients seeking medical assistance suffer from heart-related issues, and a considerable number are undergoing treatment for heart diseases.