Now, colour-coded system for totos to ease traffic

Raiganj: In an important move to manage the increasing congestion in Raiganj town, the Raiganj Municipality has announced a new colour-coded system for all totos (e-rickshaws) operating in urban areas. This decision was finalised in a meeting held on Thursday afternoon at the municipality’s meeting hall, with Krishna Kalyani, MLA of Raiganj and Kingshuk Maity, SDO of Raiganj attending.

Under the new system, all totos in the municipality will be divided into two groups, each marked by a distinct colour — green and blue. These groups will alternate operating days, reducing the daily number of e-rickshaws on the roads by half. The initiative aims to ease the heavy traffic congestion that has plagued Raiganj town due to the rising number of e-rickshaws. According to reports, over 4,000 totos, most of them arriving from rural areas, currently navigate the town’s streets every day, leading to increased traffic jams and a surge in accidents. The long-standing demand to curb the movement of e-rickshaws has now been met with this decisive step by the local authorities. Krishna Kalyani said: “We have decided to reduce at least 50 per cent of toto movement in Raiganj town.

The municipality will divide all such vehicles into two groups with green and blue colour. They will operate on alternate days, allowing for both income generation and rest days for the drivers.”

Kingshuk Maity added: “The totos from rural areas will remain in their respective regions and urban vehicles will be confined to urban areas. They will avoid National and State Highways in compliance with the state’s directives. The new system will be implemented soon as a safety measure for the town.”