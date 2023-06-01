Now, Balurghat Dist Hosp to treat cancer patients

balurghat: Cancer treatment has been introduced at Balurghat district hospital.



According to a district Health official, as per instruction of the state Health department, the concerned district hospital authority has started providing the service to the cancer patients.

“The patients will get both the indoor and the outdoor facilities here. Operations and chemotherapy treatment will also be conducted. Around 16 doctors have already received special training by the state Health department. The experts will form the medical board and treat the patients,” said the official.

The official said the tests and the medical facility related to the cancer treatment will be available at the district hospital.

“The patients will no longer be referred to either Malda Medical College and Hospital or elsewhere. The patients will get the outdoor facility every Tuesday. On Friday, a special tumour board will be functional. A special oncology team, including the experts of medicine, surgery, gynaecology, ENT, radiology, dental surgery, pathology and radiotherapy has already been constituted. Special training has been given to them,” the official said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur Sudip Das said: “An eight-member team of specialists has been constituted to form a tumour board.”