Now, all food vendors need to obtain license & get registered in S Dinajpur

All food vendors are required to obtain a license and get registered in South Dinajpur. The district administration will take legal action against all found violating this norm.

Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur said that the second phase of food safety license and registration fair was held in Balurghat on Tuesday. The registration process also commenced on the same day under the initiative of South Dinajpur District Health and Family Welfare Association. According to an official source, roadside traders, including small restaurants and sweet shops, are being brought under this registration system. Traders earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will have to pay an annual fee between Rs 100 to Rs 500. On the other hand, those earning between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 25 crore have to be licensed and will have to pay the annual fee of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. For anyone found violating this, a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh will be imposed as per the Food Safety Act. Many traders from different parts of Balurghat appeared with necessary documents on Tuesday for the licensing process.

Jitu Mondal, food safety officer, said: “Around 120 traders have been registered so far. As the process is online with documents being verified manually, the process does not take much time. “

Sudip Halder, a fish vendor of Balurghat fish market, said: “I have applied for a food license with an annual fee of Rs 150. All the processes have been successfully completed. A certificate will be provided as proof shortly.” Sudip Das, CMOH said: “Those selling food items without license and registration should immediately contact the traders association and come under this system. If anyone is found violating, we will be forced to take legal action on behalf of the government.”