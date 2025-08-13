Now, AI cameras to nab traffic rule offenders

BALURGHAT: For the first time in South Dinajpur, the police are set to introduce advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered digital cameras to detect and penalise traffic rule violators, particularly helmetless motorcyclists and other unsafe driving practices. The technology will allow law enforcement to identify offenders without physically stopping vehicles, track vehicle registration details and issue fines directly to the owners.

According to district police officials, the AI cameras are capable of automatically reading number plates, cross-verifying them with the registration database and determining whether the driver is wearing a helmet or adhering to other road

safety norms. Once a violation is detected, penalties will be imposed without any manual intervention, reducing the scope for disputes or evasion.

The installation process began on Tuesday in Gangarampur, marking the start of the initiative. In the coming months, the system will be extended to other key locations, including Balurghat, Kumarganj, Hili and Harirampur. Currently, South Dinajpur records more than 2,400 traffic-related cases each month, with fines amounting to over Rs 70 lakh. Authorities believe the AI-based surveillance will not only strengthen enforcement but also play a crucial role in curbing road accidents.

Traffic department sources revealed that 12 high-risk zones, starting with Gangarampur, have been identified for the first phase of implementation.

These cameras will also be effective at night and in low-visibility weather conditions, enabling round-the-clock monitoring. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Bilwamangal Saha said: “This technology will strengthen road safety enforcement. We will be able to identify offenders without physical confrontation, ensuring smoother and safertraffic management.”

Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal added: “Our aim is to reduce accidents and ensure rule compliance. This system will play a vital role in achieving that goal.”