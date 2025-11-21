Nov 24: Abhishek to address over 10K TMC leaders virtually on SIR strategy

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is expected to address a virtual meeting on November 24 with more than 10,000 party leaders focusing on how the local leadership should approach the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Abhishek may give specific instructions to the district units and local leaders on how to make sure that no eligible voter’s name is left out.

According to party sources, the meeting can emerge as a high-stakes internal review meeting that may also focus on evaluating how effectively leaders have responded to grassroots concerns during the Special Intensive Revision exercise. The Diamond Harbour MP may also lay out a roadmap for the next phase of the party’s action plan in the wake of the implementation of SIR.

Abhishek may send out a message of sharpening the party’s outreach in vulnerable regions, particularly Matua-dominated areas and also districts across North Bengal. The thrust areas of the meeting may also include identifying and improving weak-performing districts and ensuring no eligible voter’s name is left out. Sources within Trinamool Congress also said that the meeting may also function as a performance audit for party leaders, a strategy session for sensitive districts, and a crucial mobilisation exercise amid the escalating political situation.

Abhishek may review the performance of the key leaders of the party, MPs, MLAs on what role they’ve played after the SIR process was undertaken. Trinamool Congress has already set up help desks in every booth to provide assistance to the people. He may also discuss the party’s roadmap ahead, as the first draft list of the SIR will be published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on December 9. Abhishek has made it very clear that no genuine voter should be left out and the party’s grassroots leaders need to ensure it.