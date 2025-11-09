Nov 11 deadline to conclude D.El.Ed. admissions

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has directed all affiliated institutions to complete admissions for the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course for the 2025-2027 session by November 11.

According to a recently-issued notification, all admissions must be finalised from the existing merit and waiting merit lists already released by the WBBPE. The Board has further clarified that after the stipulated deadline, no institution will be permitted to admit any new candidates, except those belonging to the in-service category.

WBBPE president Goutam Pal said the move aims to ensure equitable opportunities for candidates waiting in line at other institutions. “Some colleges have lengthy waiting lists, while others have none, possibly due to infrastructural limitations or lower demand. Those without waiting lists have been given the opportunity to admit candidates from the waiting lists of other institutions,” Pal explained. He cited an example of a college with 50 seats, where only 40 have been filled but no candidates remain on the waiting list. Such institutions can now admit eligible candidates from another college’s waiting list to ensure full seat utilisation. The D.El.Ed admission process began on July 4.